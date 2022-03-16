Travel Six Flags New England adds amenities, including more food and bars The amusement park reopens April 9. Superman The Ride at Six Flags New England in Agawam. Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England will open for the 2022 season next month with more efficient ride lines, two new bars, and expanded food options.

The park will open April 9 and offer weekend hours through Memorial Day except during April school break when it will be open daily. After Memorial Day, the park will follow its regular summer schedule.

Hungry guests can spend less time in line by ordering food from the Six Flags app. New menu options created by the park’s executive chef include apple walnut salad, a pulled pork Cuban sandwich, Mediterranean salad, and JB’s sweet BBQ ranch brisket salad. More than 100 picnic tables have been added to the park for more guest seating.

Two new bars are opening this season: Metro Pub and Storm Bar. They’ll offer seasonal beverages, mocktails, and themed cocktails.

Several rides will feature new single rider lines to shorten wait times by filling in every available seat, such as Batman the Dark Night, Harley Quinn Spinsanity, and Supergirl Sky Flyer. New mobile Q SMART technology will bring more ride line speed and efficiency.

“From the convenience of a mobile phone and the ease of an app, with the touch of a button guests will be able to maximize their time in the park, spending less time waiting in line and more time enjoying rides, dining, shopping, and entertainment,” park officials wrote in a press release.

Guests will discover more photo opportunities and interactive themed characters at ride locations. Visitors who need assistance with directions, pass holder information, and more can check out enhanced guest relations locations throughout the park.

“For the 2022 season we will focus on improving our guests’ experience through technology, innovation, park enhancements and renovation,” said Pete Carmichael, president, in a statement. “As New England’s premier family entertainment destination, we’re laser-focused on providing incredible guest service in a beautiful, modern, and state-of-the art environment.”

Six Flags will implement a new three-tiered pass program, which includes a Thrill Seeker Pass for $69.99, Extreme Pass for $159.99, and Ultimate Pass for $299.99.

The park says it will continue to follow all local and state regulations in regards to COVID-19.