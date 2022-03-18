Travel Vermont has one of the world’s best resorts for adults, according to Reader’s Digest It's the best adults-only, all-inclusive resort for foodies, according to the publication. A hot tub at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

What’s more relaxing than an all-inclusive resort? An adults-only, all-inclusive resort, and you’ll find one of the world’s best in Vermont, according to Reader’s Digest.

Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the 20 best adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the world. The publication included the 300-acre Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, calling it the best adults-only resort for foodies.

“For a vacation that’s all of the fun and none of the stress, adults-only all-inclusive resorts are hard to beat,” wrote the publication. “You simply choose your destination, pick a room, and the rest—from activities to food, and even tipping at many properties—is taken care of.”

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Twin Farms:

“Rates at Vermont’s only five-star, all-inclusive Relais & Châteaux resort include all activities as well as three farm-to-table meals daily, and packed snacks for picnics. Chef Nathan Rich and his team dream up new menus daily, leaning on Vermont’s finest products sourced both on the property and with local and regional partners to delight palates.” — Reader’s Digest

To comprise the list, Reader’s Digest consulted with travel experts, and took into account user reviews and star ratings on Needham-based Tripadvisor.

