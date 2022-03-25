Travel Massachusetts has two of the most stunning scenic locations in the Northeast, according to AAA "[T]here’s no better region for scenic sightseeing than the Northeast." The Aquinnah Cliffs on Martha's Vineyard. Photo by Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Road trippers yearning for a scenic getaway will find two of the most stunning destinations in the Northeast in Massachusetts, according to Your AAA Today.

AAA released a list of the most stunning scenic locations in the Northeast and named two Massachusetts destinations: The Berkshires and the Aquinnah Cliffs on Martha’s Vineyard.

“[T]here’s no better region for scenic sightseeing than the Northeast, where lush forests cover rolling hills across each state and miles upon miles of coastline are blanketed with picturesque beaches,” wrote AAA.

Here’s what AAA wrote about the Aquinnah Cliffs:

Beyond the gingerbread-style homes and the postcard-esque downtowns lies an even finer sight on Martha’s Vineyard: the Aquinnah Cliffs. The natural wonder, carved by glaciers millions of years ago, rises up from the beach on the island’s southwestern tip. Visitors can walk along the beach below to get an up-close view of the clay cliffs, which are unlike any type of formation you’ll likely see on a New England Beach. Guests can also take the upper trails to catch a glimpse of the Gay Head Light and nearby Elizabeth Islands. —Your AAA Today

And here’s what AAA wrote about the Berkshires:

The Berkshires, a region of mountains and forests in western Massachusetts, has long been known as one of the most scenic locations in the Northeast. It’s at its best once the temperatures drop, becoming a premier destination for fall foliage. Your best bet for picturesque views is taking a drive along the Mohawk Trail. The road, now a designated scenic tourist route, carves through the Berkshire mountains for more than 60 miles. —Your AAA Today

Other New England spots on the list: New Hampshire’s White Mountains, Connecticut’s Heublein Tower, Maine’s Cadillac Mountain, New Hampshire’s White Mountains, and Lake Champlain, much of which is in Vermont.

View the entire list of the most stunning scenic locations in the Northeast.

