Travel Take a look inside the new Amtrak Acela trains debuting next year "[O]ur new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel.” Business class seats. Amtrak

Amtrak travelers will experience a more modern ride when the new Acela trains enter service next year, according to Stephen Gardner, Amtrak president and CEO.

“Between the sleek design of their interiors, state-of-the-art technology, sustainable amenities, and innovative safety features, our new Acela trains will help revolutionize American train travel,” Gardner said in a statement.

Amtrak’s new fleet of high-speed Acela trains will service the Northeast Corridor beginning in 2023. The trains were supposed to debut in 2021, but were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and compatibility problems on the Northeast Corridor.

Amtrak and its supplier, Alstom, revealed the interior of the trains this week. Take a look inside.

First class seats aboard Acela. Amtrak

First class seats have red trim and business class seats sport blue trim. The first class seats provide more space, leg room, and personal tray tables, according to Amtrak.

The tray tables in first class. Amtrak – Amtrak

There are 378 business class seats on each train, which offer personal outlets, USB ports, and adjustable reading lights at every seat. There is also a streamlined overhead luggage compartment.

Business class seats. Amtrak

Business class amenities include an advanced seat reservation system, head rests with wings, sleek tray tables, complimentary WiFi, and an onboard info system providing location, train speed, and conductor announcements.

Business class seat trays. Amtrak

Guests will head to the Café Car for food and beverages. The set-up offers a self-select and check-out option, as well as a standing room area with hip rests, electrical outlets for charging, and digital screens. Guests can also recycle items in the trash area.

The Café Car. Amtrak

The restrooms, which have a 60-inch diameter turning radius, were designed with accessibility in mind and include a changing table, touches features, and an automatic door.

The bathroom. Amtrak