Travel Massive water park to open at a New Hampshire campground this season Slide into summer on 165-foot long water slides. Tubing, an activity at Jellystone Park in Glen, N.H. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort

A New Hampshire campground in the heart of Mount Washington Valley is debuting a splashy new way for visitors to cool down this season.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park: Glen Ellis NH in Glen, N.H., is adding a 50,000-square foot Water Zone to its property, complete with swimming pools, 165-foot long water slides, kiddie slides, water blasters, water cannons, and a 750-gallon hydrostorm dump bucket. Other activities include tubing, laser tag, and more. The campground opens May 13.

The water park is one of many upgrades happening at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts across the country this year.

“Nearly every one of our locations will be introducing exciting new or expanded attractions, activities and character interactions,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of marketing, in a statement.

Jellystone Park is also opening another New England location this year in North Monmouth, Maine, called Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park: Augusta, ME. The former Beaver Brook Campground was bought by Northgate Holdings and transformed into a Jellystone Park, the company announced earlier this year.

The 55-acre wooded campground offers tent, RV, and cabin camping (including a treehouse cabin), some with waterfront views of Androscoggin Lake. Activities include a water park, mini golf, basketball courts, and more. The campground opens May 13.

Jellystone Park has more than 75 locations across the United States and Canada. The parks offer camping and glamping accomodations, pools and water slides, Yogi Bear characters, and plenty of family activities.