Megabus will resume service from Boston to 3 cities next month

Travelers can soon board Megabus to three more East Coast cities after service stopped for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to growing demand, Megabus will resume service between Boston and the following three cities: Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Service will begin on May 11, and buses will depart from South Station.

Megabus customers can already travel from Boston to Burlington and Montpelier in Vermont; Portland, Maine; New York City, and Secaucus, N.J.

All Megabus trips have at least one fare starting at $1 and then increase in amount depending on the date and time of travel and how far in advance customers book the trip, according to the company.

Tickets may be purchased at megabus.com.