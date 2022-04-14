Travel Check out the new $9.1 million outdoor gorilla habitat at Franklin Park Zoo It opened on Tuesday. Kiki and Pablo inside Gorilla Grove, the new outdoor gorilla habitat at Franklin Park Zoo. Zoo New England

Boston’s gorillas have a new home.

Franklin Park Zoo’s six gorillas have moved into a new $9.1 million state-of-the-art outdoor gorilla habitat called Gorilla Grove, which opened on Tuesday.

The gorillas can traverse the more than 360,000 cubic feet of space three dimensionally among a waterfall, climbing vines, trees, and built-in foraging opportunities. The space was funded by anonymous donors, according to Zoo New England.

“We are so thrilled to open Gorilla Grove, which will be an enriching experience not just for the gorillas, but for our guests as well,” said John Linehan, president and CEO of Zoo New England, in a statement.

The exterior of Gorilla Grove at Franklin Park Zoo. Zoo New England

At the front of the habitat, guests can check out scheduled training sessions with the animals at the zookeeper training area.

For a closer look at the natural behaviors and social dynamics of the gorillas, guests can travel through corridors to an immersive central observational outpost within the habitat.

The interior of Gorilla Grove at Franklin Park Zoo. Zoo New England

The six gorillas living at Franklin Park Zoo are Little Joe, Kitombe (Kit), Kit’s mate, Kiki, and their three offspring: Kambiri, Azize, and Pablo.

Zoo New England is a longtime supporter of gorilla conservation and part of the Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps to ensure the survival of many threatened or endangered species in zoos and aquariums, such as the western lowland gorilla.

Guests can help the endangered habitats of western lowland gorillas in areas where cell phone materials are mined by dropping off unwanted cell phones for recycling through April 30 inside the Tropical Forest at the zoo.

The gorillas inside Gorilla Grove. Zoo New England

Gorilla Grove will provide memorable, up-close experiences for guests, according to Zoo New England.

“We strive to reach peoples’ minds through their hearts to build empathy for wildlife and their natural habitats,” Linehan said in a statement. “As you observe the tender moments between a gorilla mom and her baby, or gorilla siblings playing together, you develop a better understanding of the family dynamics and social structure of these animals. Through this opportunity, guests can also better understand the importance of biodiversity and ecosystem health.”