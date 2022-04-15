Travel You can go camping at these 31 Massachusetts state parks So many choices. Mount Greylock State Reservation in Lanesborough, where you can camp and also hike to the state's highest peak at 3,491 feet. Flickr/Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

If sleeping under trees and roasting marshmallows over a campfire describes your perfect weekend getaway, then you don’t have to waste precious hours commuting to another state. Massachusetts has 31 state parks where you can camp.

Here’s a list of the 31 state parks where you can pitch a tent. At some, you can park your RV, or even rent a cabin or a yurt.

Beartown State Forest, Monterey

Boston Harbor Islands, Boston

Camp Nihan Education Center, Saugus

Clarksburg State Park, Clarksburg

Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Forest, Goshen

Erving State Forest, Erving

Federated Women’s Club State Forest, Petersham

Granville State Forest, Granville

Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover

Horseneck Beach State Reservation, Westport

Lake Dennison Recreation Area, Baldwinville

Massasoit State Park, East Taunton

Mohawk Trail State Forest, Charlemont

Mount Greylock State Reservation, Lanesborough

Mount Washington State Forest, Mount Washington

Myles Standish State Forest, Carver

Nickerson State Park, Brewster

October Mountain State Forest, Lee

Otter River State Forest, Baldwinville

Pearl Hill State Park, West Townsend

Pittsfield State Forest, Pittsfield

Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury

Savoy Mountain State Forest, Florida

Scusset Beach State Reservation, Sagamore

Shawme-Crowell State Forest, Sandwich

Tolland State Forest, East Otis

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth

Wellfleet Hollow State Campground, Wellfleet

Wells State Park, Sturbridge

Willard Brook State Forest, West Townsend

Wompatuck State Park, Hingham