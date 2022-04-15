You can go camping at these 31 Massachusetts state parks

How to Boston
Get the best of the city, delivered to your inbox weekly.
If sleeping under trees and roasting marshmallows over a campfire describes your perfect weekend getaway, then you don’t have to waste precious hours commuting to another state. Massachusetts has 31 state parks where you can camp.
Here’s a list of the 31 state parks where you can pitch a tent. At some, you can park your RV, or even rent a cabin or a yurt.
Beartown State Forest, Monterey
Boston Harbor Islands, Boston
Camp Nihan Education Center, Saugus
Clarksburg State Park, Clarksburg
Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) State Forest, Goshen
Erving State Forest, Erving
Federated Women’s Club State Forest, Petersham
Granville State Forest, Granville
Harold Parker State Forest, North Andover
Horseneck Beach State Reservation, Westport
Lake Dennison Recreation Area, Baldwinville
Massasoit State Park, East Taunton
Mohawk Trail State Forest, Charlemont
Mount Greylock State Reservation, Lanesborough
Mount Washington State Forest, Mount Washington
Myles Standish State Forest, Carver
Nickerson State Park, Brewster
October Mountain State Forest, Lee
Otter River State Forest, Baldwinville
Pearl Hill State Park, West Townsend
Pittsfield State Forest, Pittsfield
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury
Savoy Mountain State Forest, Florida
Scusset Beach State Reservation, Sagamore
Shawme-Crowell State Forest, Sandwich
Tolland State Forest, East Otis
Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, East Falmouth
Wellfleet Hollow State Campground, Wellfleet
Wells State Park, Sturbridge
Willard Brook State Forest, West Townsend
Wompatuck State Park, Hingham
Get the best of the city, delivered to your inbox weekly.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.