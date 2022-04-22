Travel 10 places to go hiking within an hour of Boston These hiking destinations are all within 30 miles of the city. The view from Spectacle Island. Department of Conservation and Recreation

If you want to disappear into nature without traveling too far from the city, there are plenty of hiking destinations to choose from.

Ahead, discover 10 hiking spots within 30 miles of Boston.

Arnold Arboretum, Boston

Spy more than 15,000 plants while walking the trails or taking a guided tour of the 281-acre Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University in Jamaica Plain, founded in 1872. It is part of the historic Emerald Necklace.

Breakheart Reservation, Saugus

At this wooded area, hikers will discover a large trail system, two lakes, and vistas that boast views of Boston, New Hampshire, and central Massachusetts.

Folks hiking a trail in the Blue Hills Reservation. Department of Conservation – Department of Conservation and Recreation

Blue Hills Reservation, Milton

There are trails for every level of hiker at this 6,000-acre park that stretches across parts of Milton, Quincy, Braintree, Canton, Randolph, and Dedham. The Skyline Trail offers views of the Boston skyline and was a favorite of Boston.com readers during the pandemic.

Lynn Woods Reservation, Lynn

Climb Stone Tower on Burrill Hill, the highest point in Lynn, for excellent views of Boston’s skyline. Bonus: Among the 30 miles of scenic trails is Dungeon Rock, an underground tunnel with pirate history.

Middlesex Fells Reservation, Stoneham

The popular Skyline Trail, a 6.9-mile loop, is among the more than 100 miles of mixed-use trails at this hiking spot. Hikers are rewarded with fantastic views of Boston and the surrounding area from Wright’s Tower.

Meriam’s Corner is the starting point of the Battle Road Trail, which traces the retreat of British forces on April 19, 1775. – The Boston Globe

Minute Man National Historic Park, Concord

Spend time where the first Revolutionary War battle took place while hiking the Minute Man National Historic Park in Concord. The five-mile Battle Road Trail connects historic sites from Concord to Lexington.

Spectacle Island, Boston

This 114-acre island boasts panoramic views from the tallest hill on the Boston Harbor Islands. Bonus: There’s a lifeguarded beach.

Walden Pond State Reservation, Concord

Hike around the pond that inspired Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 “Walden.” Hikers can also visit a replica of the author’s single-room cabin.

Samantha LaDuc of Andover and her dog Mo at the Solstice Stones atop Holt Hill at the Charles Ward Reservation in Andover in 2019. Barry Chin / The Boston Globe – Barry Chin / The Boston Globe, File

Ward Reservation, Andover

Head up Holt Hill, the highest point in Essex County, for views of the Boston skyline. Explore the Solstice Stones, an arrangement of stones set up to mark the sunset on the shortest and longest days of the year.

Explore tree-lined carriage paths and footpaths in this 251-acre park on a peninsula designed by Frederick Law Olmsted with scenic trails and sweeping views of the Boston skyline, Weir River, and Hingham Harbor.