Travel These 5 local hotels are among the world’s best, according to Forbes Travel Guide Forbes Travel Guide also named eight other New England hotels among its five-star winners. Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston was just named a five-star hotel by Forbes Travel Guide. Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston

Five Boston-area hotels are among the best on the planet, according to Forbes Travel Guide, which just awarded them each five stars.

The publication’s 2022 star award winners is comprised of 323 five-star hotels worldwide, including Boston Harbor Hotel; Encore Boston Harbor; Four Seasons Hotel Boston; Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston; and Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

“Travel has come back strongly, and the resilient hospitality industry is creatively rallying to accommodate the increased occupancy demand for most regions,” Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide, said in a statement. “While the industry faces some lingering issues, the 2022 award winners proved ready for those challenges and more, demonstrating the best that luxury hospitality has to offer.”

Boston Harbor Hotel, Four Seasons Hotel Boston, and Mandarin Oriental, Boston achieved five stars last year, while Encore Boston Harbor and Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, which both opened in 2019, are newcomers.

Encore Boston Harbor’s new five-star status makes it the largest U.S. gaming resort outside of Los Vegas to earn the prestigious rating.

“It’s just by far my most proud career achievement,” Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor, told Boston.com. “Nothing will top this. The fact that we got [five stars], on this scale, our first year, under these conditions, is just mind-blowing to me.”

“To be included in such a prestigious list of world-class hotels, restaurants and spas globally is an honour,” Reed Kandalaft, general manager of Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, said in a statement. “This rating is a true testament to the culture and service excellence at our hotel and across Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts globally.”

The spas at Encore Boston Harbor, Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street, Boston, and Mandarin Oriental, Boston, also received five stars.

Other New England five-star winners are as follow: Chatham Inn in Chatham; Wequassett Resort & Golf Club in Harwich; Wheatleigh in Lenox; The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I., Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn, both in Westerly, R.I.; White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection in Kennebunkport, Maine; and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont.

Four Seasons Hotel Boston and Twin Farms in Vermont are among 16 hotels worldwide that have achieved five-star status for 20 years or more, and Rhode Island’s Ocean House is among an elite group of 12 properties that have earned five-star status for its hotel, restaurant, and spa.

The winners are determined by a rigorous, independent inspection process of up to 900 standards based on 75 percent service and 25 percent quality of facility completed by “incognito” inspectors who stay at the hotels.