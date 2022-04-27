Travel This Mass. beach is among the best in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure You'll find it on Cape Ann. Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Beach season is fast approaching, and Massachusetts has one of the best sandy spots in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure.

The travel publication released a list of the 25 best beaches in the U.S. and included Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester.

“As summer approaches, you likely have one thing on your mind: the beach. But not all sandy stretches are created equal,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

The publication says its list of top beaches are all notable for their attractions, location, or unique amenities.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Good Harbor Beach:

“Good Harbor Beach is a family-friendly spot with sugar-soft sand and relatively calm water. At low tide, you can walk across a sand bar and explore rocky Salt Island, while little ones get to play in warm tidal pools. Tasty snacks and water toy rentals are available at the concession stand. Note that parking is limited and fills up fast, so arriving early is suggested. Off-site parking and shuttling over are other options.” — Travel + Leisure

The list includes sandy stretches alongside lakes and rivers as well.

Advertisement:

Other New England spots on the list: Crystal Lake State Park in Barton, Vermont, and Ocean Beach Park in New London, Conn.

Check out the full list of 25 best beaches in the U.S.