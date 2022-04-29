One of the best mother-daughter getaways in the U.S. is in New England, according to Travel + Leisure

How to Boston
If you dream of traveling somewhere special with mom for Mother’s Day, a picturesque city in America’s smallest state is full of excellent bonding experiences, according to Travel + Leisure.
The travel publication released a list of the 10 best mother-daughter getaways in the U.S. and included Newport, R.I.
“Mother’s Day may be right around the corner, but it’s never too late to plan a last-minute escape,” wrote Travel + Leisure, which called its picks “the perfect mother-daughter getaways.”
Here’s what the publication wrote about Newport:
“This coastal New England city is lined with Gilded Age mansions, including The Breakers and Marble House. After touring the expansive grounds, enjoy an oceanfront stroll along the nearby Cliff Walk before popping into The Chanler at Cliff Walk for lunch (cocktails recommended). If the weather’s nice, hop aboard a sunset or sightseeing boat tour — Newport is considered the sailing capital of the world, after all. Otherwise, shop along Thames Street or hit the spa at The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, a 1909-era mansion-turned-luxury hotel. Brunch at The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn is also highly recommended. (Tip: order the lobster roll.)”— Travel + Leisure
