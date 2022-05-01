Travel These are the most charming small towns in New England, according to TripsToDiscover.com They offer culture and history "with a more laid-back atmosphere and friendly, welcoming people." Gingerbread cottages in Oak Bluffs Vincett Dewitt for The Boston Globe

Six New England small towns are next level when it comes to charm, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The online travel magazine picked the most charming small town in every U.S. state and included Oak Bluffs in Massachusetts; Hancock in New Hampshire; Camden in Maine; New Shoreham in Rhode Island; Essex in Connecticut; and Woodstock in Vermont.

Small towns, like cities, offer culture and historical attractions, according to TripsToDiscover.com, but “with a more laid-back atmosphere and friendly, welcoming people.”

Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard is known for its “unique, vibrantly colored gingerbread cottages that give the town a storybook feel,” wrote the site. “It’s also famous for the Flying Horses Carousel, the oldest in the country that’s been spinning since 1876.”

Hancock in New Hampshire “provides a veritable time machine into the past,” wrote the site, noting that many buildings lining its main street are on the National Registry of Historic places, including the 1820 meeting house.

The site called Camden “the jewel of Maine’s Coast,” where travelers find “sailboats filling Penobscot Bay while waterfront seafood eateries beckon.”

When in New Shoreham, the only town on Block Island, visitors can enjoy “a lazy day sipping your favorite beverage while people watching, head to one of the beaches for a swim, or climb to the top of Mohegan Bluffs for an awe-inspiring ocean view.”

Visitors can ride the old-fashioned Essex Steam Train in Essex, Connecticut, take in the scenic waterfront, and “play on the Long Island Sound or Connecticut River.”

Finally, Woodstock, Vermont, is beautiful no matter the season, wrote TripsToDiscover.com, with picturesque parks and autumn bringing “brilliant color to its winding streets.”

View the entire list of the most charming small town in every U.S. state.