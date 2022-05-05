Travel Mass. has one of the 17 best distilleries in the U.S., according to Men’s Journal You'll find it on Nantucket. Cisco Brewers on Nantucket. Brian Sager

If you need another reason for a Nantucket getaway, Men’s Journal just dubbed an island distillery one of the best in the country.

The publication recently released a list of the 17 best distilleries in the U.S. that are worth the road trip and included Triple Eight Distillery on Nantucket.

“There are tons of distilleries in the U.S. (almost 2,000 and counting) — and many have exciting tours, elaborate tasting rooms, and other unique experiences,” Men’s Journal wrote. “The best part? No matter where you live in the continental U.S., there’s a decent chance there’s at least one of the best distilleries within driving distance (just remember to have a designated driver and drive responsibly).”

Advertisement:

Here’s what Men’s Journal wrote about Triple Eight Distillery:

“Nantucket is home to historical structures and a vast literary and cultural legacy. It offers some of the most scenic landscapes you’re likely to encounter in the northeastern United States. It also happens to be the homeplace of some acclaimed whiskey. Triple Eight Distillery makes a variety of spirits, including bourbon and single malt whiskey. The operation—which also includes Cisco Brewers—offers regular tours.” — Men’s Journal

View the entire list of 17 best distilleries in the U.S. that are worth the road trip.