Amtrak to launch service between the Berkshires and New York City in July The seasonal service begins July 8. Amtrak's Berkshire Flyer service begins July 8. Amtrak

Passengers can travel between the Berkshires and New York City by train this summer.

Amtrak recently announced its new Berkshire Flyer service, launching July 8.

The pilot seasonal rail service between Pittsfield and New York City will operate during summer weekends this year and again in 2023. Officials will evaluate the demand to determine if the service will return after that.

“We are pleased to work together with our partner agencies to run passenger train service between Pittsfield and New York City on weekends during the busiest tourist times this summer,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Western Massachusetts and the Berkshire Region offer a whole host of cultural and recreational opportunities during the summer, and we hope this pilot service will encourage even more visitors to this part of our state.”

The Berkshire Flyer will depart from New York City’s Pennsylvania Station at 3:16 p.m. on Fridays and arrive at Joseph Scelsi Intermodal Transportation Center in Pittsfield at 7:12 p.m.

The train will make the same station stops that Amtrak Empire Service does, according to Amtrak, which includes the following in New York: Yonkers; Croton-Harmon; Poughkeepsie; Rhinecliff; Hudson; and Albany-Rensselaer Station. The Sunday return trip will depart from Pittsfield at 3 p.m. and arrive in New York at 7:05 p.m. after making all the same stops.

Amtrak says Berkshire Flyer customers can expect the same amenities as other Amtrak trains.

Amtrak, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), and the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) worked with CSX Transportation to prepare for the pilot service after an agreement was reached to use CSX’s tracks, according to Amtrak.

Tickets will be available for purchase later in May on Amtrak.com.