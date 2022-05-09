Travel New England has 2 of the best indoor water parks in the country, according to USA Today One is in Massachusetts. Great Wolf Lodge. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

New England is full of family-friendly adventures, and two indoor water parks are among the best in the U.S., according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the 10 best indoor water parks in the U.S. on Friday. The list includes Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, which has a location in Fitchburg, ranking at No. 7, and Kahuna Laguna Indoor Water Park in North Conway, N.H., ranking at No. 8.

“Whether it’s snowing outside or too hot to play outside, indoor water parks offer an opportunity for watery fun no matter the time of year,” USA Today wrote.

There are 19 Great Wolf Lodge Resorts locations across the U.S. and Canada and its 20th resort is under construction in Perryville, Md.

Kahuna Laguna is located on the grounds of Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, which is temporarily closed due to a massive fire. Kahuna Laguna said a reopening date will be released in the future.

“The resorts’ water parks include indoor and seasonal outdoor activities such as tube rides, wave pools, water slides, hot tubs, and surfing simulators,” according to USA Today.

The list is part of the publication’s 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

The No. 1 indoor water park is Aquatopia Indoor Water Park in Tannersville, Penn.

View the entire list of 10 best indoor water parks in the U.S.