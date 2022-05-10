Travel Tripadvisor users think a Mass. bed & breakfast is the best in the U.S. — and No. 2 worldwide The Cape Cod B&B is popular with people who use the travel platform. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster. Tripadvisor

A historic Cape Cod getaway was just named the best bed & breakfast in America and the second best in the world by Tripadvisor users.

The Needham-based travel site released a list of top 25 B&Bs and inns in the U.S. on Tuesday as part of its Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels. Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod in Brewster ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the world, beat out only by The Toulson Court in Scarborough, United Kingdom.

“We know there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to travel planning. Some travelers are looking for unique stays — ranging from cave hotels to overwater bungalows — while others are looking for a quaint B&B,” Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer for Tripadvisor, said in a statement. “No matter what type of trip you are looking for, this year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards — with winners spanning six continents and 90 countries — showcase the top recommendations from other travelers.”

Guests at the nine-room Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, can stay in the Georgian Federal-style Main House or Carriage House. A multi-course gourmet breakfast is served each morning, and guests have walking access to the beach, restaurants, shops, and art galleries.

In total, three New England accommodations made the list of 25 world’s best B&Bs and inns: The Blue Horse Inn in Woodstock, Vermont, ranked No. 4 on the list (and No. 2 in the U.S.) and Gazebo Inn Ogunquit in Ogunquit, Maine, ranked No. 6. (and No. 3 in the U.S.).

There are six more New England entries on the list of best B&Bs and inns in the U.S., for a grand total of nine: Queen Vic Guest House in Provincetown ranked No. 6; The Trellis House in Ogunquit, Maine, ranked No. 7; Camden Windward House in Camden, Maine, ranked No. 8; Captain Swift Inn in Camden, Maine, ranked No. 17; Sea Street Inn in Hyannis ranked No. 20; and The Inn at Cook Street in Provincetown ranked No. 22.

The Travelers’ Choice Awards for Hotels are determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor from Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.