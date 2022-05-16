Travel One of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the U.S. is in N.H., according to Travel + Leisure You'll find it in the White Mountain National Forest. Echo Lake in the White Mountains. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

Attention, lake lovers: One of the most scenic lakes in America is in New England, according to Travel + Leisure.

The travel publication recently released a list of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States and included Echo Lake in New Hampshire.

“With thousands of lakes scattered across the country, chances are good that you’re no farther than a tankful of gas away from a great lake,” Travel + Leisure wrote. “But not all are created equal: some lakes won Mother Nature’s lottery when it comes to natural good looks, so we’ve rounded up some of the best lakes in the U.S.”

Advertisement:

Here’s what the publication wrote about Echo Lake:

“In a southeast corner of the White Mountain National Forest, Echo Lake rests under the shadow of White Horse Ledge, whose reflection nearly covers the 16 acres of water. White Horse and the nearby 700-foot cliffs of Cathedral Ledge are popular rock-climbing destinations; both reward hikers with gorgeous views of Echo Lake below and the distant mountains. Fall is particularly lovely when those slopes erupt in brilliant reds, yellows, and oranges; get an up-close look along one of the numerous hiking trails.” — Travel + Leisure

Check out the entire list of the 12 most beautiful lakes in the United States.