Travel These luxurious bungalows just opened in Maine Menswear designer Todd Snyder channeled his trips to Maine for inspiration. The exterior of a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow at Hidden Pond in Kennebunkport, Maine. Heidi Kirn

American menswear designer Todd Snyder has teamed up with Hidden Pond resort in Kennebunkport to design 20 luxury bungalows inspired by his trips to Maine.

The one-bedroom bungalows, debuting this month, feature three design concepts: countryside, mountainside, and seaside, all influenced by Snyder’s trips to Maine’s Rangeley Lakes, Mount Katahdin, and Sebago Lake.

The award-winning Hidden Pond, which ranked No. 2 among the best destination resorts in America by USA Today readers in 2021, offers treetop lodges, one-bedroom bungalows, and two-bedroom cottages, all tucked away on 60 acres of forest.

The redesigned 650 square-foot bungalows feature floor-to-ceiling stone fireplaces, plush king-sized beds, screened-in porches with daybeds, outdoor rain showers, spacious marble bathrooms, and expansive windows showcasing the outside forest.

A bedroom inside a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow at Hidden Pond. Heidi Kirn

Bungalow guests are treated to a Spotify playlist curated by Snyder and a dark and stormy cocktail kit — Snyder’s favorite drink — featuring fresh mint from the property’s organic garden and locally distilled rum from Batson River Brewing & Distilling.

Snyder, who has worked with brands such as Harley-Davidson and New Balance, debuted his first-ever hotel collaboration with Hidden Pond two years ago when he designed “The From Away Lodge,” a two-bedroom treetop lodge inspired by his “From Away” runway collection with L.L. Bean.

“What we did with The From Away Lodge is very meaningful to me and represents a specific moment in time where my trips to Maine directly inspired me,” Snyder said in a statement. “I was visiting the state on inspiration trips for my ongoing collaboration with L.L.Bean, and became awestruck over the beauty that is unique to Maine, especially on the grounds of Hidden Pond. I wanted to preserve the existing bungalows’ charm and weave in design elements that translate into each new concept.”

A rendering of a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow at Hidden Pond. Hidden Pond

The countryside bungalows are “masculine, sensible, and inviting,” according to a Hidden Pond spokesperson, with touches of menswear plaids, including Snyder’s exclusive red-and-black Heritage Plaid designed in collaboration with L.L. Bean repurposed into chair upholstery, and classic military camouflage fatigue and utilitarian decor, a signature motif of the Todd Snyder brand.

Inspired by Mount Katahdin, the mountainside bungalows are “tranquil, natural, and warm” with acorn-colored West Elm mid-century canopy beds, carbon black sisal rugs, and leaf motif wallpaper by Morris & Co.

The seaside bungalows represent the classic American beach home and are “whimsical, bright, and peaceful,” with John Derian oyster shell wallpaper, off-white DuChateau hardwood floors, and light plaid stone curtains.

A rendering of a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow at Hidden Pond. Hidden Pond

Snyder collaborated with Krista Stokes, creative director for Atlantic Holdings, and Mark Cotto, creative director for Kennebunkport Resort

Collection, to create the bungalows.

Other amenities available to Hidden Pond resort guests include a luxury spa, two pools, an organic garden, an outdoor bar, and the award-winning restaurant Earth. Guest activities include hiking, biking, yoga, and paddle boarding.

A rendering of a Todd Snyder-designed bungalow at Hidden Pond. Hidden Pond

“As one of the premier luxury resorts in Kennebunkport, we seek to create unrivaled and unexpected experiences for all types of travelers,” said Justin Grimes, managing director of Kennebunkport Resort Collection, in a statement. “Following the success of partnering with Todd Snyder to debut his first hotel collaboration in fall 2020, we are eager to tell more of our shared vision and love of Maine, combining fashion, travel, and nature, to offer our guests an exclusive stylish lodging experience at Hidden Pond.”

Snyder, a four-time Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Menswear Designer of the Year nominee, will open a new retail store in Boston’s Seaport this fall.

Rates for the bungalows start at $650 per night.