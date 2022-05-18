Travel Mass. has 3 of the best new hotels in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler Two are in Boston. A guest room at The Newbury Boston. Durston Saylor

Three Massachusetts hotels are among the hottest new getaways on the planet, according to Conde Nast Traveler, and two of them are in Boston.

The travel publication recently released its 2022 Hot List, which names the best new and newly renovated hotels worldwide, and The Langham Boston, The Newbury Boston, and Faraway Nantucket made the cut. They are the only New England properties on the list of 96 hotels, which includes 22 in the U.S.

“These winners represent the best of the best,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote.

The Newbury Boston reopened in 2021 after a two-year renovation.

“Its 286 rooms include a whopping 90 suites, some with wood-burning fireplaces (birch logs provided) and views of the downtown skyline across the park,” the publication wrote. “In-the-know Bostonians flock to the rooftop restaurant Contessa, which is currently booking up weeks in advance.”

The Langham Boston, which also reopened in 2021 after a two-year renovation, was lauded for its style and comfort, especially its “velvet-soft robes” and “heavenly” beds.

“The ground-floor whiskey bar and a cavernous Italian restaurant in the former bank’s grand hall, located off picturesque Post Office Square, have had Bostonians eager to get back in the building for cocktails or a brunch reservation since the property closed in 2019 for a two-year facelift,” the publication wrote.

Conde Nast Traveler also named The Langham Boston among the six best hotel transformations.

Finally, Faraway Nantucket, a 62-room boutique hotel in downtown Nantucket which opened last summer, was lauded for its terrace.

“In a town filled with outdoor drinking terraces, the terrace you want to be on is at Faraway,” Conde Nast Traveler wrote. “It is a total delight, with its rattan furniture, vintage umbrellas, potted plants, and outdoor sofas making it the place to be for cocktail hour.”

Faraway was also named among the eight best new beach hotels in the world and among the 30 best new affordable hotels in the world (defined as stays under $400 per night and rooms at the hotel start at $245).

Conde Nast Traveler editors took part in scouting and selecting the entries for the 26th edition of the Hot List.

View the 2022 Hot List.