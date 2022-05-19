Travel 2 local walking tours are among the country’s top 20 experiences, according to Viator Both are in Massachusetts. Satanic Salem Walking Tour in Salem was named among the best 20 experiences in the country by Viator. Satanic Salem Walking Tour

America is full of fantastic walking tours, and two of the best are in Massachusetts, according to Viator.

The Tripadvisor company and online marketplace for tours, activities, and attractions recently released the top 20 winners of its inaugural Viator Experience Awards for the USA and included two local tours: The Revolutionary Story Walking Tour in Boston and Satanic Salem Walking Tour in Salem.

“From city tours in Seattle to kayaking in Las Vegas and Little Havana food walks in Miami, there’s something for every kind of traveler looking to explore and experience all that the U.S. has to offer,” Viator wrote.

Boston’s Revolutionary Story Walking Tour is different than other tours, according to the site, because “instead of walking the Freedom Trail geographically — starting at one end and following it to the other — we let the escalating action of the American Revolution guide us through the crooked streets of Boston.”

Salem’s Satanic Salem Walking Tour is “the most unique walking tour in Salem, free from supernatural or superstitious elements,” according to the site. “Your tour guide is an expert in occultism, witchcraft, and a member of The Satanic Temple!”

Viator ranked the top experiences based on average review ratings, share of bookings with a review, and number of bookings on Viator over a 12-month period.