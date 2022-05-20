Travel Here are the worst times to drive this Memorial Day weekend AAA named the worst Boston corridor for traveling during the holiday weekend. Traffic on the Zakim Bridge in 2021. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

AAA says 34.9 million people will travel by car this Memorial Day weekend — up 4.6 percent over last year — and Boston traffic will be among the worst in the nation.

This Memorial weekend will be the busiest in two years, according to AAA, and traffic in major metro areas could experience double the traffic times.

In Boston, the worst corridor for motorists will be I-93 south, Purchase Street to MA-24, according to INRIX, which will see a 110 percent increase over normal traffic levels with a peak on May 26 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“Even with a significant increase in gas prices, we expect a large jump in holiday driving compared to the last few years,” Bob Pishue, transportation analyst for INRIX, said in a statement. “Drivers should expect congestion on major roadways around big cities and popular destinations. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”

In general, the longest traffic delays will be during the afternoon on May 26 and May 27. The worst times to travel by car are Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m.; Friday from noon to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 1 to 6 p.m.; and Sunday and Monday from 1 to 4 p.m., according to AAA.

Road trippers will fare best if they travel Thursday before 6 a.m. and after 9 p.m.; Friday before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday before 10 a.m.; and Monday before 11 a.m., according to INRIX.

AAA named Boston among the top Memorial Day destinations in the U.S.