Travel Condor Airlines begins service at Logan Airport The airline will operate nonstop flights to Frankfurt three times per week. A Condor Airlines aircraft. Condor Airlines

German leisure carrier Condor Airlines kicked off new nonstop service between Boston and Frankfurt at Logan International Airport on Monday.

The service will operate three times per week, on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, departing Boston at 7:30 p.m. and arriving in Frankfurt at 8:30 a.m. the next day. The return flight leaves Frankfurt at 2:30 p.m. and arrives in Boston at 4:30 p.m.

Travelers fly on a Boeing 767-300, which features three classes of service: economy, premium, and business. Condor’s business class features lie-flat seats with power ports, a touch-screen entertainment system, and premium menus with complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. Premium class features added legroom, in-seat entertainment, USB ports at every seat, meals, and complimentary beverages.

“We are excited to welcome Condor to Boston Logan International Airport for the launch of their service to Frankfurt this summer,” said Ed Freni, director of aviation for Massport, in a statement. “This new flight gives our passengers even more choice when they travel to and from Europe.”

Condor began service between Frankfurt and several U.S. cities this spring, including New York, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Minneapolis in May, and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. in June. Earlier this year, the airline reinstated nonstop flights between Frankfurt and Seattle, Las Vegas, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.

As a result, Condor’s U.S. summer 2022 schedule is the largest in the company’s history, according to the airline. Travelers will find connecting service to more than 100 destinations throughout Europe from the airline’s Frankfurt hub.

“Due to the pandemic, travel to Europe from the U.S. was only accessible to a limited extent for the past two summers. As a result, we are seeing an increasing amount of pent-up demand from Americans who are now eager to visit Europe,” said Mathias Friess, vice president and area manager of Condor Airlines for North America, in a statement. “We are pleased to return to Boston this summer. This provides Bostonians and travelers from the surrounding New England area with a more affordable way to get to Europe this summer. We also are thrilled to do our part in bringing more Germans to Boston, one of the top tourist destinations in the U.S., and helping to restore Boston’s tourism economy following the past two years.”

Condor Airlines, formerly owned by Thomas Cook Group, previously served Boston as Thomas Cook Airlines with flights to Manchester, England. Condor Airlines has been serving the U.S. since the 1970s.