Travel These are the coolest hotels in New England, according to Thrillist Stay at a retro inn, historic mansion, helicopter, and more. The helicopter cottage at Winvian Farm. Winvian Farm

The coolest hotels in New England are quirky, nostalgic, historic, and full of adventure, according to Thrillist.

The website released a list of the coolest hotel in every state and its New England picks are: Tourists in North Adams, Massachusetts; Asticou Inn in Northeast Harbor, Maine; Winvian Farm in the Litchfield Hills in Morris, Connecticut; Rye Motor Inn & Swim Shop in Rye, New Hampshire; The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island; and The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vermont.

Thrillest called its list of America’s coolest hotels “arguably the most interesting and exciting stays the U.S. has to offer.”

Advertisement:

The coolest hotel in Massachusetts is in the Berkshires at Tourists, wrote Thrillist, where guests can take daily craft classes in everything from candle-making to sculpting to foraging.

The hotel “is a lot like summer camp … you know, if summer camp included luxury lodging, an enormous cocktail and natural wine program, a heated saltwater pool, and dinner reservations,” wrote Thrillist.

Thrillist called Maine’s Asticou Inn near Acadia National Park a “grand old New England hotel” with “turn-of-the-century charm.”

A room at Tourists in North Adams. – Tourists

At Connecticut’s Winvian, guests can stay in 18 themed cottages, including a helicopter.

“If somehow that’s not your thing, there’s also a log cabin, a treehouse, a greenhouse, and even something called the ‘secret society,'” wrote Thrillist.

New Hampshire’s adults-only Rye Motor Inn & Swim Shop is “more apartment than hotel,” wrote Thrillist, with nostalgic oceanside suites inspired by the 1950s and a large pool and common space.

The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Rhode Island, is a historic mansion.

“Built in 1873 atop Newport’s majestic cliffs overlooking the Atlantic, the home actually did some time as a historical museum, and its collection of antiques is used in the décor of the 20 period-themed rooms,” wrote Thrillist.

Advertisement:

Finally, at The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Vermont, golf isn’t the only adventure available, wrote Thrillist, as guests can choose from fly fishing expeditions, an off-road driving school, falconry lessons, and more.

How to Boston Get the best of the city, delivered to your inbox weekly. Submit your email Enter your email address Sign up

/’