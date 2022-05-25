Travel New England has 2 of the best family beach vacations in the U.S., according to U.S. News & World Report One is in Massachusetts. Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. The Boston Globe

Parents seeking fun at the beach this summer will find two of the hottest beach destinations for families right here in New England, according to U.S. News & World Report.

As part of its 2022-2023 Best Vacations Rankings, U.S. News named the 15 best family beach vacations in the U.S. and Kennebunkport ranked No. 9 and Nantucket ranked No. 15.

North Carolina’s Outer Banks ranked No. 1.

“After limited travel opportunities over the past few years, people are once again excited to vacation and have begun traveling extensively throughout the U.S. and internationally,” Erin Evans, managing editor of travel at U.S. News, said in a statement. “Beaches, national parks and small towns are popular travel destinations this year, and many top cities are making a comeback.”

Families on Nantucket love Children’s Beach for its calm water, playground, picnic areas, and free summertime concerts, according to U.S. News. For even more fun, families can also check out the Maria Mitchell Aquarium.

Kennebunkport is a “laid-back East Coast retreat,” U.S. News wrote, noting that Goose Rocks Beach is a family favorite due to its “white sand beach that stretches for miles and its gentle surf.”

Among the best family vacations in the U.S. list, Cape Cod ranked No. 7, Boston ranked No. 15, and Bar Harbor ranked No. 19. (Walt Disney World in Orlando ranked No. 1).

Boston and Bar Harbor also made the list of 30 best places to visit in the U.S.: Bar Harbor ranked No. 16, and Boston ranked No. 22 (Grand Canyon ranked No. 1).

On the list of 21 best summer vacations worldwide, Bar Harbor ranked No. 16, Cape Cod ranked No. 18, and Boston ranked No. 19 (London ranked No. 1), and among the 15 best family summer vacations worldwide, Boston ranked No. 10 (Yellowstone ranked No. 1).

Bar Harbor was also named America’s best small town to visit.

