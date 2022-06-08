Travel This Mass. camping spot is among the best in New England, according to The Dyrt It's a glamping destination southwest of Boston. A child fishing at Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort in Foxborough. Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort

A luxury camping destination in Foxborough with a wellness center, bike park, and recreation lodge scored big with campers this year, according to The Dyrt.

The online camping platform released its 2022 list of the 10 best places to camp in New England, and Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort in Foxborough ranked No. 5. It is the only Massachusetts camping destination on the list.

“For almost a decade we’ve been making it easier and easier for campers to find the information they need to make the most of their outdoor experiences,” said Kevin Long, Ceo of The Dyrt, in a statement. “Our community has contributed and shared over 4 million reviews, photos and tips for fellow campers to use when planning their trips. Using this data, we created the 2022 Best Places to Camp: Top 10 in New England list.”

Here is what The Dyrt wrote, in part, about Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort:

“Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort, just an hour southwest of Boston, is a crowd pleaser featuring luxury amenities with all the bells and whistles, including glamping yurts, a bike park, a dog park, indoor and outdoor pools, food trucks, a spa and more!” — The Dyrt

The No. 1 place to camp in New England is in the White Mountains, according to The Dyrt, at Dry River Campground in Bartlett, N.H.

View the entire list of 10 best places to camp in New England.