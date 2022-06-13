Travel 4 of the best places to watch fireworks this Fourth of July are in New England, according to Country Living "There are few things more wonderful than the shores of a New England beach on the Fourth of July." The fireworks at the Boston Pops Fourth of July Spectacular in Boston. Yoon S. Byun / The Boston Globe

Not all fireworks displays are created equal, so Country Living magazine determined the ultimate Fourth of July fireworks destinations in the U.S. and four New England spots shined bright.

The publication released a list of 20 of the best places to watch fireworks in 2022 and Boston; Bristol, Rhode Island; Old Orchard Beach, Maine; and Stowe, Vermont, made the list.

“This year, the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular takes place along the beautiful Charles River,” wrote Country Living.

The Boston tradition will return to the Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Maine’s Old Orchard Beach celebration will include concerts, dancing, a dog parade, a sand sculpture contest, and more, the publication noted.

“There are few things more wonderful than the shores of a New England beach on the Fourth of July,” wrote Country Living.

Bristol, Rhode Island, has one of the country’s longest-running Fourth of July celebrations, wrote Country Living. Residents begin celebrating well before the holiday with concerts, pageants, a ball, a parade, and more.

Finally, Stowe’s celebration is full of food, children’s activities, a parade, and culminates with an “out-of-this-world” fireworks show, wrote the publication.

“Stowe may be a small town, but it more than makes up for its size with its annual Fourth of July festivities,” wrote Country Living.

View the full list of 20 of the best places to watch fireworks in 2022.