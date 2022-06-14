Travel This Mass. historical tour is among the best in the world, according to Tripadvisor users Boston also has some of the top tours in the U.S. History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour in Salem is among the top historic tours in the world, according to Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor

Only two cultural and historical tours in the U.S. are among the best on the planet and one is in Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor users.

The Needham-based travel site revealed its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Things to Do Awards on Tuesday and Salem’s History & Hauntings of Salem Guided Walking Tour was a clear favorite. It ranked No. 4 in the world and No. 2 in the U.S. for cultural and historical tours, as well as No. 11 for top overall experiences in the U.S.

The only other U.S. tour on the world list is the Pearl Harbor City Tour in Hawaii, which ranked No. 1 in the U.S.

Advertisement:

“The awards bring well-deserved recognition to the hard-working and skilled tour operators who have managed to provide exceptional experiences to their guests while still navigating the pandemic,” said Kate Urquhart, general manager of experiences at Tripadvisor, in a statement.

Salem, famous for the 1692 Salem Witch Trials, welcomes more than half a million visitors in October for its monthlong Haunted Happenings.

“There are many Salem tours out there but few are as compelling as this one, led by a local historian who brings alive the city’s history at the time of day you choose,” according to the tour’s Tripadvisor listing. “For spookier experience, pick a nighttime tour led by lantern light.”

The Salem tour was also Tripadvisor’s most booked experience in America last year.

Another local tour made the U.S. list: The Revolutionary Story Walking Tour in Boston ranked No. 6. The top cultural and historical tour in the world is Italy’s Renaissance & Medici Tales — Explore Florence with the Best Storytellers. The No. 1 overall experience in the U.S. is Tour of North Shore and Sightseeing in Hawaii.

Other Boston and New England experiences are highly recommended by Tripadvisor users.

Advertisement:

New England made its mark in the sailing and day cruise category. Newport’s Morning Mimosa or Afternoon Narrated Sightseeing Cruise is the No. 5 sailing and day cruise experience in the world and No. 2 in the U.S. (second only to Little Toot Dolphin Adventure at Clearwater Beach in Florida). The top sailing and day cruise in the world is Amsterdam Open Boat Canal Cruise — Live Guide — from Anne Frank House.

Other top sailing and day cruises in the U.S. include Salem’s Privateer Schooner Sailing Tour in Salem Sound at No. 11; Boston’s 1.5 or 2-Hour Boston Harbor Sightseeing Cruise Aboard a Classic Tall Ship at No. 18; and Maine’s Windjammer Classic Day Sail at No. 23.

Story Land in Glen, New Hamphsire, was named one of the top amusement parks in the U.S. by Tripadvisor users. Tom Herde/ Globe Staff

Boston was lauded for two of its food and beverage tours.

The city offers a top food experience in the U.S., ranking No. 10 for its North End Walking Food Tour (No. 1 is Undiscovered Charleston: Half Day Food, Wine, & History Tour with Cooking Class).

Boston also ranked No. 8 among top wine, beer, and spirits experiences in the U.S. for its Boston Guided Brewery Tour with Tastings & Lunch or Dinner.

Finally, two New Hampshire amusement parks made the list of top amusement parks and water parks in the U.S.: Santa’s Village in Jefferson ranked No. 9 and Story Land in Glen ranked No. 14. The No. 1 amusement park in America is Dollywood in Tennessee.

Advertisement:

The awards were determined based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for activities, experiences, tours, and attractions on Tripadvisor between May 1, 2021 and April 30, 2022.