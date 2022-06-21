Travel Mass. has one of the best secret beaches in the U.S., according to Southern Living You'll find it on the Cape. The dunes between Bound Brook Island Beach and Duck Harbor Beach in Wellfleet. Joseph / flickr

If crowded beaches aren’t your thing, there are secret beaches worth seeking out across the U.S., and one of the best is in Massachusetts, according to Southern Living magazine.

The publication named Bound Brook Island Beach in Wellfleet among the 20 best secret beaches in the U.S.

“If your notion of an ideal beach holiday is visiting a hidden beach and basking in the magnificent seaside isolation of it all, this is the list for you,” wrote Southern Living.

Here’s what Southern Living wrote about Bound Brook Island Beach:

“Down a sandy back road in a hidden corner of Cape Cod National Seashore in Wellfleet lies a quiet beach with towering dunes, Atlantic views, and little else. Head toward the historic Atwood-Higgins House, then about a mile to a small parking lot. You’ll have to walk the last several hundred yards, but when you hit the beach, you’ll see it was worth the effort.” — Southern Living

Two other New England beaches made the list: duBois Beach in Stonington, Conn., and Rogue Bluffs State Park in Rogue Bluffs, Maine.

View the entire list of the 20 best secret beaches in the U.S.