These are the worst times to drive around Boston this Fourth of July weekend Plus: the worst Boston corridor for driving during the holiday weekend.

AAA predicts that car travel this Fourth of July weekend will set a new record, with 42 million people hitting the roads.

Drivers will experience the worst traffic delays on Thursday and Friday, according to AAA, and major U.S. cities could experience double the travel times. In Boston, the worst corridor for motorists will be I-93 South, Purchase Street to MA-24, according to INRIX, a transportation analytics company. That roadway will see a 103 percent increase over normal traffic levels, peaking on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.

“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer,” said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst for INRIX, in a statement. “We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”

In general, the worst times to travel by car, according to INRIX, are Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m.; Friday from noon to 9 p.m.; and Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Road trippers will do best when hitting the road Thursday before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m.; Friday before 10 a.m. and after 9 p.m.; and Saturday before noon and after 7 p.m., according to INRIX. On Sunday and Monday, low congestion is expected all day.