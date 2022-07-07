Travel Look inside Blue Iris, a boutique hotel that just opened on Nantucket The island's newest hotel opened on Friday. A bedroom at Blue Iris on Nantucket. Matt Kisiday

An intimate boutique hotel in a restored vacation estate just opened on Nantucket.

Blue Iris, a 12-room hotel on Hussey Street owned by Blue Flag Partners and operated by Life House Hotels, showcases Nantucket’s early Portuguese influences and arts culture. The hotel opened on Friday.

“This quiet and upscale hotel will be a tranquil getaway from the hustle and bustle of town steps away” said Jason Brown, managing partner of Blue Flag, in a statement.

The Blue Iris lobby. Matt Kisiday

A custom Murano glass chandelier greets guests in the entry and brass accents, and Portuguese-inspired textiles and tiles are used throughout the property, according to Brad Guidi, managing partner at Blue Flag. Vintage furniture and hand-painted wall details add to the ambiance.

Advertisement:

“We chose furniture, fabrics, and materials that are designed to relax and enliven the experienced traveler,” Guidi said in a statement.

A bedroom in Blue Iris. Matt Kisiday

Guests can choose from oversize suites and single-family hotel rooms, according to the team. The room’s private bathrooms feature rain showers and Le Labo bath products.

“Inspired by an art collector, each room is adorned with layered and patterned textiles, rustic Mediterranean elements, and antique wood details influenced by Portuguese design,” according to the hotel’s website.

A lush outdoor patio feels like “an intimate local hideaway,” according to the website, and features a Mediterranean tiled fountain with the hotel’s namesake flower, the Blue Iris.

Here’s more background on the hotel:

In the late 1800s, an art collector settled into a Greek Revival vacation estate in the heart of Nantucket. A Patroness of the Arts, she fondly welcomed neighbors and travelers for intimate gatherings on her garden patio and invited local artists to use her home as their studio. We designed our House to reflect her love for the seaside, rustic Mediterranean design, and Portuguese art.

Blue Iris website

A bedroom at Blue Iris. Matt Kisiday

Blue Iris joins a growing portfolio of Blue Flag hotels and inns on Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

Faraway Nantucket, which opened in 2021, was named one of the best new hotels in the world by Conde Nast Traveler in May. Blue Flag added a Federal Suite to the property last month, which has three bedrooms, a living room, chef’s kitchen, bar, and patio.

The starting rate for Blue Iris is $599 per night.