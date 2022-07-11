Travel Mass. has one of the top 5 luxury RV resorts in America, according to USA Today readers You'll find it in Foxborough. Normandy Farms in Foxborough. Normandy Farms Family Camping Resort

Foxborough may be synonymous with football, but its luxury camping game is undeniable after campground Normandy Farms was named among the best in America by USA Today readers.

The camping destination recently ranked No. 5 on the publication’s list of best luxury RV resorts in the U.S., part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards. The No. 1 luxury RV resort is Motorcoach Country Club in Indio, Calif.

The luxury campgrounds on the list offer travelers “the comforts of your own mobile home with the amenities of a five-star resort,” USA Today wrote.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about Normandy Farms:

“Normandy Farms, deep in the woods between Boston and Cape Cod, has been serving RVers since 1971. Facilities include a bike park, creative arts center, disc golf course, dog park, fitness center, playgrounds, swimming pools, tennis courts, sports facilities and a spa.” — USA Today’s 10Best

New England campgrounds in Maine and Vermont were also named among the best in the country.

Advertisement:

Vermont’s Brattleboro North KOA ranked No. 2, and Maine’s Bar Harbor/Oceanside KOA holiday ranked No. 4 on the list of best campgrounds. The top campground is Inn Town Campground in Nevada City, Calif.

Maine’s Sandy Pines ranked No. 4 and Terramor ranked No. 9 for best glamping spot. The top glamping spot is Conestoga Ranch in Garden City, Utah.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

Last month, Normandy Farms was named among the 10 best places to camp in New England by The Dyrt, an online camping platform.

View the entire list of best luxury RV resorts in the U.S.