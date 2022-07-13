Travel New England has one of the top 5 hotels in the world, according to Travel + Leisure It's located in New Hampshire's Lakes Region. The Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H. Diane Bair for the Boston Globe

A Granite State hotel originally built in 1813 was just named among the top five hotels in the world by Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure revealed the results of its 2022 world’s best awards on Tuesday and named Pickering House Inn in Wolfeboro, N.H., the No. 4 hotel in the world (up from No. 34 last year). Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, ranked No. 73 on the top 100 list.

The No. 1 hotel in the world is Rosewood Castiglione del Bosco in Italy.

Pickering House Inn was also named the No. 1 resort in the continental U.S. and the No. 1 resort in New England. The boutique hotel opened in the summer of 2018 after renovations.

“This honor is greatly appreciated — and definitely the best fourth birthday present we could have imagined!” the hotel posted on its website.

Here’s what Travel + Leisure wrote about Pickering House Inn:

“A two-year renovation completed in 2018 transformed this historic home (originally built in 1813) into a charming 10-room guesthouse. Not far from the bucolic shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, the inn’s individually designed rooms come with a gourmet breakfast expertly prepared by executive chef Jonathan Hudak.” — Travel + Leisure

A guest room at The Newbury Boston. – Durston Saylor

Several other New England hotels were recognized.

The Newbury Boston was named the best hotel in Boston and one of the 15 best city hotels in the continental U.S.

Among the 15 best resorts in the continental U.S., of which Pickering House Inn topped the list, three other New England stays made the cut: Twin Farms ranked No. 6; Chatham Inn in Chatham ranked No. 12; and Rabbit Hill Inn in Lower Waterford, Vermont, ranked No. 13.

Canyon Ranch in Lenox ranked among the 15 best destination spas in the U.S.

The world’s best winners were determined by a survey completed by Travel + Leisure readers between October 25, 2021, and February 28, 2022.