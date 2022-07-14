Travel These surf lodge-inspired cottages just opened in Maine The Wanderer's adults-only cottages are open through Oct. 23. The Wanderer cottages in Kennebunk, Maine. Amy Fronczkiewicz

Travelers seeking a coastal Maine getaway can now book luxury, adults-only cottages near the beach in Kennebunk.

The Wanderer, comprised of 17 white clapboard surf lodge-inspired studio and one-bedroom cottages, opened July 8. The cottages are owned and operated by Lord & Harrington, LLC, the company that founded Batson River Brewing & Distilling, and managed by Atlantic Hospitality.

“The goal was simple: to create a luxurious retreat in an Instagrammable setting, with the amenities of a resort that’s close to everything,” the company wrote on its website.

The bedroom of a studio cottage at The Wanderer. Amy Fronczkiewicz

Designer Mark Cotto, creative director at Atlantic Hospitality, paired traditional New England features such as exposed wood walls, brass lighting, and shiplap with natural materials like sisal, bamboo, jute, and rattan. The interior color palette of the cottages is white, navy, black, indigo, green, and neutral tones. Black and white photography, both vintage and new, adorns the walls.

The vaulted ceiling cottages are furnished by Maine Woodworks, which includes vintage bamboo tortoise nightstands, with coastal pieces such as rope, bottles, sea glass, and shells from Kennebunkport’s Hurlbutt Designs.

The bedroom of a one-bedroom cottage at The Wanderer. Amy Fronczkiewicz

Guests sleep on queen beds with custom upholstered headboards and enjoy bathrooms with spa-like fixtures and amenities, a wet bar, and outdoor living spaces. The one-bedroom cottages also feature a separate seating area.

Cottage amenities include complimentary breakfast treat bags, a heated lounge pool, and cruiser bikes for exploring the area, which is rich with activities.

The hallway of a one-bedroom cottage at The Wanderer. Amy Fronczkiewicz

Nearby beaches include Parsons Beach, known for striper fishing, Kennebunk Beach, great for families, and Gooch’s Beach, which is dog-friendly and a top surfing destination, the company wrote. There are ample opportunities for biking, hiking, swimming, and kayaking in the area. For the latter, a kayak launch at Mousam River is only a mile away.

Custom rope-wrapped surfboards by Kennebunkport’s Gold Standard Woodworking decorate the property’s exterior, along with seagrass and white hydrangeas.

Guests can also enjoy “Insta-moments” with a 1965 Land Rover Series ll 88 outfitted with surfboards on the property, wrote the company, which was once owned by a professor from California who visited almost every country — “the ultimate ‘wanderer.'”

The living room of a one-bedroom cottage at The Wanderer. Amy Fronczkiewicz

“We created The Wanderer for people who want it all — a luxurious retreat with the amenities of a resort that’s close to everything,” Tim Harrington, co-owner of The Wanderer and Batson River Brewing & Distilling, said in a statement. “We want our guests to get out and explore all the amazing things to do that are either a short drive or bike ride away.”

The cottages are open through Oct. 23, and some are dog-friendly.

Rates start at $299 per night. Guests who book by July 30 can take advantage of a special deal: 20 percent off the nightly rate and a $50 gift card to Batson River Brewing & Distilling.