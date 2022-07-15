Travel New England has one of the most beautiful wedding venues in America, according to Architectural Digest Newlyweds can pose with the oldest lighthouse in Maine. Portland Head Light in Fort Williams Park in Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Maine Office of Tourism

A coastal park in Maine is one of America’s most stunning wedding destinations, according to Architectural Digest.

The publication recently named Fort Williams Park along Casco Bay in Cape Elizabeth as one of the 20 most beautiful wedding venues in America. Couples who marry there can pose with Portland Head Light, first lit in 1791 and billed as the most photographed lighthouse in America.

Here’s what Architectural Digest wrote about Fort Williams Park:

Sitting along Casco Bay, in the Gulf of Maine, the Portland Headlight is the oldest lighthouse in Maine. The tower was constructed at the directive of George Washington, who requested the structure be built from materials in nearby fields and shores, as the government had little money while being formed. Though you can’t get married inside the lighthouse or nearby keeper’s house, there are many places to exchange vows in Fort Williams Park, where the lighthouse can serve as a spectacular backdrop. — Architectural Digest

The park, owned and operated by the Town of Cape Elizabeth, is open from sunrise to sunset every day and offers recreational fields, biking paths, military ruins, a beach, and more.

Guests can visit the lighthouse museum, built in 1891, in the former keeper’s house. The lighthouse tower opens to the public once a year on Maine Open Lighthouse Day, taking place this year on Sept. 10.

View the entire list of 20 most beautiful wedding venues in America.