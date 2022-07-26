Travel One of the world’s best hiking trails runs through New England, according to CNN It is billed as the longest hiking-only footpath in the world. A group of hikers summit Mount Katahdin, part of the Appalachian Trail, at Baxter State Park in Maine on Aug. 14, 2015. Tristan Spinski / The New York Times

New Englanders live near one of the most incredible hiking trails on the planet, according to CNN.

The publication recently released a list of 23 of the world’s best hiking trails and included the Appalachian Trail, which runs through New England.

The 2,194.3-mile trail, billed as the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, passes through 14 states including Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Here’s what CNN wrote, in part, about the Appalachian Trail:

“It runs from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine, passing through some of the most remote country in the United States. That means it’s an undertaking, either for those with endless vacation allowance, or walkers looking to do a small chunk of a classic route. Well-marked paths and campsites mean it can be tackled alone. But those keen on comfort can use companies like Go Shenandoah, which offers pre-booked lodge accommodation and packed lunches in the spectacular Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, home to some of the best scenery on the trail.” — CNN

New England helped to extend the Appalachian Trail, which sees more than 3 million visitors annually, by 1.2 miles this year, according to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

The 1.2-mile extension resulted from three significant relocations in West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and on the Connecticut/New York Border, according to the Conservancy, and the work by the Appalachian Mountain Club Connecticut Chapter contributed 0.4 miles.

Check out CNN’s list of 23 of the world’s best hiking trails.