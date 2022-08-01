Travel New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport, Maine. The Boston Globe

There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America.

The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside cities for a summer escape and included the city of Boston and the town of Kennebunkport, Maine.

The destinations on the list offer “a dynamic selection of shopping, dining, and outdoor exploration,” according to Fodor’s.

Here’s what Fodor’s Travel wrote, in part, about Boston:

Nothing quite compares to a summer trip to Boston. Whether shopping on the picturesque Newbury Street, learning about American history on The Freedom Trail, grabbing a bite to eat in the North End (Mike’s Pastry is a must), strolling through the Boston Public Garden, or soaking up the sun along the Boston Harbor (tea, anyone?) or enjoying the classic experience of catching a game at Fenway Park while devouring a “Fenway Frank,” it’s bound to be an unforgettable summer memory. Fodor’s Travel

And here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Kennebunkport:

Kennebunkport, Maine, feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination. It’s one of New England’s most beloved beach towns, overflowing with seaside charm and coastal character. Visitors can experience an abundance of water activities like kayaking, kite surfing, sailing, fishing, boating, check out Goose Rocks Beach, or traverse the winding bike paths and local trails. Fodor’s Travel

Earlier this year, U.S. News & World Report named Kennebunkport one of the 15 best family beach vacations in the U.S. and Boston one of the 10 best family summer vacations worldwide.

Advertisement:

View the list of 12 best U.S. seaside cities for a summer escape.