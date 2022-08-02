Travel JetBlue just launched a 2-day sale on fall flights The sale applies to travel between Sept. 7 and Nov. 16. A JetBlue airplane is shown at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on March 16, 2017. The Associated Press

Travelers eyeing fall getaways can save money on JetBlue flights this week.

JetBlue announced a two-day fall sale on Tuesday for travel between Sept. 7 and Nov. 16. JetBlue is Logan International Airport‘s largest carrier.

Travelers can get $25 off one-way flights worth at least $50, excluding taxes and fees. The deal is valid on nonstop flights only.

Customers must book their trip by Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. to take advantage of the deal, which applies to base fare and is not applicable on Friday and Sunday travel, Mint fares, transatlantic flights, or previous bookings.

Customers must use the promo code FALLSALE, and the discount is redeemable only on jetblue.com.

Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.

JetBlue announced last week that it has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion.