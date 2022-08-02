Travel Look inside the newly renovated Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge The hotel debuted its new look on Monday. The new Paperback Tavern at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

A Cambridge hotel on the Charles River with sweeping views of the Boston skyline debuted a multi-million dollar renovation on Monday.

The 479-room Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge, operated by Davidson Hotels and billed as the largest hotel in Cambridge, just completed technology improvements, a redesign of the hotel’s front entrance and lobby, a new restaurant and state-of-the-art fitness center, and an overhaul of the property’s meeting and event spaces.

The check-in desk at the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

The project, designed by Campbell House, does not involve guest rooms and suites, as they were renovated in 2019.

The lobby at Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

Guests can now take advantage of a personalized check-in experience, mobile key feature for contactless check-in, digital concierge, and real-time engagement with hotel staff through the World of Hyatt mobile app.

Upon arriving through the hotel’s new front entrance, guests are met with the iconic atrium in a redesigned lobby done in warm neutrals and leather accents and customized art pieces that serve as “a nod to the local universities, evoking an enlightening aesthetic and ambiance,” according to a press release.

Paperback Tavern in Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

A new restaurant and bar called Paperback Tavern offers a menu of classic American and regional food such as clam chowder, truffled tater tots, fried clams, chicken, and burgers, as well as cocktails and craft beer. The restaurant is open daily for dinner and on Saturdays and Sundays for breakfast.

“Paperback was inspired by its surrounding area and the collegiate schools that create such a driving force in the community,” said Garron Gore of Davidson Restaurant Group, in a statement. “We wanted these to be fun and lively spaces. A place where professors, parents, and students congregate around drink and food. We looked at the important figures who drive young minds towards the future of tomorrow and that landed us on the professors of Harvard, MIT, and Cambridge—all our beloved neighbors. Where would they want to go have a casual and energetic atmosphere to unwind? We hope to be that destination.”

Paperback Provisions at Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

A new market-style outlet called Paperback Provisions is located in the lobby, and offers guests a custom coffee bar, breakfast sandwiches, house-made pastries, and other quick meals. It opens daily at 6:30 a.m.

A ballroom at Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

The property’s 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, which includes three ballrooms, meeting rooms, a pavilion, courtyard, and garden, were redone in grays, blues, neutrals, and light wood accents and display themes that honor local academia, the City of Cambridge, and the Charles River.

A revamped meeting space at Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

Groups now have access to advanced technology, a meeting concierge service, and local group activity options.

The exterior of the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge. Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge

The hotel’s new 24-hour fitness center is outfitted with Life Fitness equipment and Peloton bikes.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the completed project and so excited to officially unveil it to our guests and local community,” said Melissa Green, general manager, in a statement. “Undoubtedly these upgrades infuse a new energy into the property and reintroduce the hotel to today’s traveler.”

The starting rate is $269.