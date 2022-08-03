Travel PLAY is offering a flash deal on international flights from Boston Travelers must book Aug. 3-7. PLAY airlines is having a flash sale. PLAY

If you’re hoping for a European getaway within the next eight months, a new low-cost airline at Logan Airport is offering discounted flights this week.

Iceland-based PLAY, which began flying out of Logan Airport in May, is offering a flash deal of 25 percent off of trips from Boston to Europe, taken between August and March.

Travelers can snag discounted tickets on roundtrip flights from Boston, Baltimore, and New York to Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Iceland, London, and Paris. The tickets must be purchased Aug. 3-7.

The following destinations are available in the deal:

To Berlin, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, London, Iceland, and Paris on Mondays between Aug. 8 and Oct. 25.

To Berlin, Dublin, Copenhagen, Iceland, London, and Paris on Saturdays between Oct. 29 and Dec. 10 and between Jan. 7, 2023, and March 26, 2023.

The offer does not include tickets purchased during “high travel seasons,” such as Christmas, noted the carrier, and prices include all mandatory taxes, fees, and carrier charges.

The airline says its “pay-for-what-you-need” model keeps fares affordable. Passengers get one personal item but pay extra for upgrades such as checked bags, meals, extra legroom, and more.

Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.