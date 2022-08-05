Travel Travelers can now fly JetBlue between Boston and London JetBlue's inaugural Boston-to-London flight departed on Thursday. A JetBlue Airways Airbus A321 takes off from Los Angeles International Airport, Feb. 19, 2022. DANIEL SLIM / AFP via Getty Images

JetBlue’s inaugural Boston-to-London flight departed from Logan International Airport on Thursday.

The New York-based airline, Logan Airport’s largest carrier, began nonstop service from Logan Airport to London’s Gatwick Airport on Thursday and will launch service to London’s Heathrow Airport on Sept. 20.

“We are excited to welcome JetBlue’s first transatlantic service from Boston to London Gatwick,” Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said in a statement. “We thank JetBlue for their continued partnership, and we look forward to the additional travel opportunities this will generate for our passengers.”

JetBlue first announced plans to fly between Boston and London in 2019 and aimed to launch London service from both Boston and New York in 2021 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the airline announced transatlantic service would debut from New York and Boston service would follow in 2022.

The carrier originally announced that Gatwick service would begin July 19 and Heathrow service would begin Aug. 22, but the planes ordered for the service were not ready.

Customers flying to London travel on JetBlue’s new Airbus A321 Long Range aircraft, which offers 24 Mint suites and 114 core seats. Find out what the first flight was like, courtesy of The Boston Globe.

Flights from Boston to Gatwick depart Boston daily at 6:37 p.m. and land in London at 6:35 a.m. the next morning. The return flight departs London at 12:25 p.m. and arrives in Boston at 3:13 p.m.

“Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers,” JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said in a statement. “As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market.”

In celebration of the new route, JetBlue is currently offering travelers $539 roundtrip fares in core and $2,199 in Mint for a limited time, available online only at www.jetblue.com. The previously announced introductory fares of $499 roundtrip for core and $1,949 for Mint are primarily available in the fall, according to the Globe.

JetBlue announced last week that it has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion.

Cancellations and delays have plagued Logan Airport and airports nationwide this summer as carriers struggle with staffing and other issues.