Boston has the best pet-friendly hotel in America, according to USA Today readers

XV Beacon was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers.

If you’re wondering whether Fido should accompany you during your next overnight trip to Boston, a Beacon Hill stay was just named the most pet-friendly hotel in America by USA Today readers.

The publication named XV Beacon the country’s top pet-friendly hotel on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

“A true family vacation just isn’t complete without your four-legged friend, but finding pet-friendly accommodations isn’t always easy,” USA Today wrote.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about XV Beacon:

“All four-legged guests are warmly welcomed at XV Beacon in Boston with a range of amenities for your pooch. Dogs receive a house-made dog biscuit at checkin, sleep in plush beds and enjoy a nightly turn down water service. The dog-friendly Boston Common is just a few steps away.” — USA Today’s 10Best

XV Beacon celebrated on social media on Friday, writing: “We have some paw-sitively exciting news! XV Beacon has been voted the No. 1 Pet-Friendly Hotel in the USA Today 10Best Awards!”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

