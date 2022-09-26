Travel Maine has the best corn maze in America, according to USA Today readers Corn mazes in Massachusetts and Vermont also ranked among the country's best. The 2020 maze at Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine. Treworgy Family Orchards

The most amazing corn maze in the country is in Maine, according to USA Today readers.

The publication released a list of the best corn mazes in America on Friday as part of its 2022 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 1.

Two more New England corn mazes made the list: Davis Mega Maze in Sterling ranked No. 4, and Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville, Vermont, ranked No. 6.

There are more than 500 corn mazes across America, and the top notch spots have quality and also other activities, USA Today noted.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Treworgy Family Orchards:

“Host to the largest continually running corn maze in the state, Treworgy’s Family Orchard’s maze covers over four acres and consists of 60,000 corn plants grown to a height of ten feet. Each year, family members design and plant a new maze using traditional surveying and drafting methods.” — USA Today’s 10Best

At Davis Mega Maze, “there are seven intensity levels, numerous games, and even fun features for ‘techies’ such as Mobile Mazing and Geo Questing,” USA Today wrote.

The Great Vermont Corn Maze, billed as the largest corn maze in New England, offers three miles of trails on 24 acres and its BIG Maze “has ten-foot-tall walls of corn and usually takes over two hours to complete,” according to USA Today.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics including food, lodging, destinations, and things to do. Then the publication asked readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the list of the best corn mazes in America.