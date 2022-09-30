Travel Save money on fall travel during Amtrak’s flash sale The 25 percent off deal is available through Oct. 4. Amtrak is offering a flash sale through Oct. 4. Amtrak

Bostonians can enjoy the stunning fall foliage this season from a discounted trip by train.

Amtrak is offering a flash sale through Tuesday, taking 25 percent off of adult one-way Coach Saver fares and Acela Business Class Saver fares. The fares must be purchased by Oct. 4 for travel between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15.

Amtrak provides service to more than 500 destinations, and customers can book travel between Boston and New York for as low as $23.25 one way, according to Amtrak.

“Customers will experience a comfortable and relaxing trip allowing them to easily enjoy the stunning displays of autumn colors in the Northeast, the broad expanse of the great plains and farmland in the Midwest, the calm waters of the Pacific Coast, and the unique charms of the South,” Amtrak wrote.

Fares are subject to availability, noted Amtrak, which posted a list of trains not included in the deal on its website. Blackout dates are Nov. 22-23 and Nov. 26-27.

Reservations are required prior to travel and travelers interested in booking the deal can use the code S25L.