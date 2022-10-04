Travel New England has 4 of the best apple picking destinations in the U.S., according to Travel + Leisure One is in Massachusetts. A sign at Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow. Kristi Palma / Boston.com

New England has so many festive apple orchards, but four in particular are the cream of the crop, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication released a list of the best places to go apple picking in the U.S. and included Honey Pot Hill Orchards in Stow; Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H.; Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon, N.H.; and Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont.

“For many, apple picking is a fun, wholesome activity that more or less defines the season,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

About Honey Pot Hill Orchards, Travel + Leisure wrote: “This gorgeous farm has 186 acres of various apple varieties, plus hay rides and hedge mazes. Enjoy hot cider and caramel apples while you’re there.”

Boston.com readers named Honey Pot Hill Orchards the best apple orchard in New England.

Over at Applecrest Farm Orchards in Hampton Falls, N.H., visitors enjoy way more than just apples.

“At Applecrest Farm Market, guests can shop for local produce and plants,” Travel + Leisure wrote. “And at The Creamery, you can tuck into delicious homemade ice cream.”

Meanwhile, New Hampshire’s Poverty Lane Orchards in Lebanon has “rare and uncommon” apple varieties and, since operations haven’t changed much in 60 years, visiting there is “like a trip back in time,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

The cider doughnuts at Shelburne Orchards in Shelburne, Vermont are a fall treat, according to the publication.

“You’ll also find hay rides and a tasting room where they serve up homemade apple brandy on this 60-acre farm,” Travel + Leisure wrote.

