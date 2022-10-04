Travel Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29 The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A Southwest Airlines flight prepares to land at Reagan National Airport, in Arlington, Va. in 2011. The Associated Press

A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”

Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.

The discounted tickets don’t apply to travel on Fridays and Sundays unless otherwise specified, but do apply to nonstop service where indicated. If nonstop service is not indicated, the sale applies to single connecting service, according to the airline.

Deals out of Boston’s Logan Airport include $29 to Baltimore; $89 to Chicago; $97 to Washington, D.C.; $101 to Myrtle Beach, S.C.; $102 to Austin, Texas; $107 to Detroit and Charlotte, N.C; $128 to Charleston, S.C. and Savannah, Georgia; $135 to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; $151 to Memphis, Tenn. and West Palm Beach, Fla.; and $166 to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, and San Diego.

Travelers should note that blackout dates are Dec. 16 to Jan. 9, 2023, according to the airline, and seats and markets are limited. The fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest.