Travel A Vermont resort is among the 50 best in the world, according to Conde Nast Traveler It is an adults-only all-inclusive resort. A room at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

Travelers seeking a world-class getaway in New England should head to Vermont, according to Conde Nast Traveler readers.

The publication released a list of the 50 best resorts in the world on Tuesday, part of its 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, and Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont ranked No. 33. Twin Farms was also named the No. 1 resort in the Northeast.

“This year’s list is a testament to the staying power of perennial favorites, through thick and thin—with some newcomers to consider,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what Conde Nast Traveler wrote about Twin Farms:

Twin Farms, an 18th-century Southern Vermont farmhouse that once belonged to Nobel Prize–winning writer Sinclair Lewis, is the perfect spot to get away from the city and relax amid maple and pine trees. Our readers laud the first-rate service at this rural retreat. One of only a handful of Relais & Chateaux properties in New England, the food here is superb, with chef Nathan Rich putting together a highly seasonal menu drawn from Vermont produce, meats, and dairy. Beyond the dining room, there’s a guide readily available for walks through the surrounding woods, an on-call chauffeur for local outings, and even someone to bring you milk and cookies at any hour. Conde Nast Traveler

Twin Farms celebrated on its Facebook page, writing, “Have you heard the news? The farm is buzzing with excitement, passing each guest and worker with a grin from ear to ear. With your help, Twin Farms has been titled No. 1 Resort in the Northeast and among the Top 50 Resorts in the World in Conde Nast Traveler’s Readers Choice Awards!”

Twin Farms is no stranger to “best” lists. Earlier this year it was named among the 2022 World’s Best by Travel + Leisure, among the 50 best hotels in the country by U.S. News and World Report, and among the 20 best adults-only all-inclusive resorts in the world by Reader’s Digest.

Nearly a quarter of a million readers filled out this year’s survey to determine the winners of the 35th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards, according to Conde Nast Traveler.

Check out the entire list of 50 best resorts in the world.