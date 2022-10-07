Travel New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living Salem made the list. Twice. The Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I. Roger Williams Park Zoo.

October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living.

The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.

Historic Salem, which hosts its famous Haunted Happenings festival every October, “rocks Halloween like no other,” according to the publication, which noted its cemetery and ghost tours, street fairs, haunted harbor cruises, and other special events.

Advertisement:

Salem’s Festival of the Dead, which also takes place throughout the month of October, includes activities such as a seance, psychic readings, and a Witches’ Halloween Ball, the publication wrote.

Visitors are treated to a 34-foot tower of jack-o’-lanterns at the New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H., which also offers activities such as a costume parade, zombie walk, corn hole tournament, and more.

Finally, at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I., happening throughout the month of October, “more than 5,000 intricately decorated pumpkins transform the zoo into a Halloween wonderland,” wrote Country Living.

Check out the entire list of 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022.