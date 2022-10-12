Travel 12 unique New England rentals with breathtaking views of the fall foliage Plan your next fall getaway. A glass house in Stowe, Vermont listed on Vrbo. Vrbo

If you’re looking for a leaf-peeping getaway among New England’s iconic fall foliage, many vacation rentals offer a front-row seat to the region’s exploding colors. You just need to know where to go.

Ahead, check out 12 listings on Glamping Hub, Vrbo, and Airbnb that make for a perfect fall adventure.

Massachusetts

A tiny tower in Lee listed on Airbnb. Airbnb

This tiny tower in Lee is listed on Airbnb for $262 per night. The two-story, one bedroom, one bathroom “whimsical and romantic tower” sits on the Santarella Estate. It has a kitchenette, a sitting area, and a dining room overlooking a babbling brook.

Advertisement:

“Climb the spiral stairs to the tower bedchamber where you’ll find a canopied queen bed with views out to the pond and forest from large mill windows; perfect for stargazing at night,” according to the listing.

A tree house in Truro listed on Vrbo. Vrbo

This Cape Cod tree house in Truro is listed on Vrbo for around $341 per night. It includes three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a kitchen with a large island, a den, and an extended octangular deck with views of the Truro Hills and Cape Cod Bay that’s perfect for taking in the changing colors of the season.

A waterfront house on Wickaboag Lake in Brookfield listed on Vrbo. Vrbo

You can watch the colors change from a kayak on Wickaboag Lake when you rent this waterfront home in Brookfield, listed on Vrbo for around $296 per night. The 2,500-square-foot home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large viewing deck, an outdoor fire pit, a private dock, and two kayaks.

Maine

A cottage rental on Airbnb in Pownal. Airbnb

Folks who rent this upscale timber-frame cottage in Pownal, listed on Airbnb for $299 per night, get a great view of the season’s changing colors. The post-and-beam cottage in the woods has a single loft bedroom and one bathroom. There is a wood stove and an outdoor firepit.

“Complete with all the modern amenities, you will feel at home after exploring all that Maine has to offer,” according to the listing.

An oceanfront house in Cushing listed by Vrbo. Vrbo

This oceanfront house in Cushing is listed on Vrbo for around $377 per night. The 3,000 square foot house with a 220-degree panoramic ocean view has two separate but connected living spaces, which is great for extended family getaways or two families vacationing together. There are five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a 200-foot pier, and a beach.

Advertisement:

“Fresh lobsters, clams, and fish can be purchased direct from the fishermen within one mile at a local lobster pier,” according to the listing. “Lobster boil and delivery services can be arranged via property manager.”

A tree house with a cedar hot tub in Georgetown listed on Airbnb. Airbnb

Guests at this tree house in Georgetown, listed on Airbnb for $333 per night, can soak in a cedar hot tub after nature walks along the property’s 21 acres. This two bedroom, one bathroom house is actually made up of two elevated structures connected by a rope bridge, and the main bedroom features a wall of windows and is accessed by a spiral staircase.

“Come stay in the tree dwelling in Autumn for stunning views of foliage and crisp walks along the marsh back to the tree dwelling to warm up in the cedar hot tub,” according to the listing.

New Hampshire

A tipi for rent on Glamping Hub in Chatham. Glamping Hub

This “authentic tipi” in New Hampshire’s White Mountains is listed on Glamping Hub for around $102 per night. It is surrounded by 48 acres of national forest in Chatham. An inflatable mattress is provided, but guests need to bring sleeping bags and linens. A wood burner keeps guests warm during colder months. There is a barn on the property with a small outdoor kitchen and a nearby shared outhouse-style toilet.

A luxury mountain home in Lincoln listed on Vrbo. Vrbo

This post-and-beam home on Loon Mountain in Lincoln, listed on Vrbo for around $550 per night, comes with access to nearby amenities at the Mountain Club on Loon. The 3,140-square-foot home includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a second family room with a pool table, a fire pit with a view, and access to the gym, pool, and spa at the Mountain Club.

Vermont

A rustic cabin for rent by Glamping Hub in Sutton.

This custom-built cabin in Sutton is listed on Glamping Hub for around $269 per night. The “off-grid” cabin includes three bedrooms and a loft, one bathroom, and a fully equipped kitchen. It sits on 40 acres with a large swimming pond and “beautiful views of this gorgeous, unspoiled corner of Vermont,” according to the listing.

A schoolhouse farm cottage in Shaftsbury listed on Airbnb. Airbnb

This schoolhouse farm cottage in Shaftsbury with panoramic views of the Green Mountains is listed on Airbnb for $346 per night. The 800-square-foot historic schoolhouse with two bedrooms and one bathroom overlooks the family’s regenerative organic farm and offers a private deck with a hot tub and barrel sauna.

A luxury yurt rental in New Haven on Glamping Hub. Glamping Hub

This luxury, “hidden in the forest” yurt in New Haven was called “lovely” in the fall by Forbes magazine. The yurt, listed on Glamping Hub for around $125 per night, has one bedroom, one bathroom, a fully-equipped kitchen, screened windows for “ample natural light,” and a wood pellet stove. Outside, there is a deck with a fire pit, a gazebo, and a flower garden.

A glass house in Stowe, Vermont listed on Vrbo. Vrbo

What better way to view the foliage than through the walls of a glass house? This glass home in Stowe is listed on Vrbo for around $3,150 per night. The 5,100-square-foot home includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a sauna, three wood-burning fireplaces, 13-foot vaulted ceilings, an oversized kitchen, and a wraparound deck.