Travel Loon Mountain is getting a new chairlift and more skiable terrain The new amenities will be open for the 2023-2024 season. A skier at Loon Mountain. Courtesy of Loon Mountain Resort

Loon Mountain Resort skiers and riders will have a new way up the mountain and even more skiable terrain during the ski resort’s 2023-2024 season.

The White Mountains resort in Lincoln, N.H., announced on Monday its plans to expand and enhance the resort’s South Peak area that include the addition of more than 30 acres of skiable terrain and a new four-person chairlift. It is all part of the resort’s 10-year investment plan, Flight Path: 2030.

“Providing lift access and more skiing and riding closer to downtown Lincoln is exciting — and unique — particularly in the East.” said Brian Norton, Loon’s president and general manager, in a press release.

A Doppelmayr Alpenstar 4-CLF chairlift with loading conveyor will be installed at the bottom of the Escape Route trail. It will bring skiers up 500 vertical feet to access Cruiser and other terrain via the Lincoln Express Quad.

South Peak’s expanded terrain will increase Loon’s easiest terrain by more than 50 percent and result in more than 400 skiable acres for the resort, according to Loon. New trails and tree-skiing areas will be added that are a mix of easy (green circle) and more difficult (blue square). The new trails will be serviced by fully automated fan guns and frost-free pipes.

Loon Mountain announced its Flight Path: 2030 in 2020. As part of the plan, the resort opened the high-tech Kancamagus 8 chairlift in December, the first eight-person chairlift in the East.

“The South Peak expansion has been a key part of Loon’s master plan for decades and we are thrilled to be moving towards the next major milestone of Flight Path: 2030,” Jay Scambio, COO of Boyne Resorts, said in a statement.

Loon Mountain Resort, which offers three mountain peaks, 2,100 vertical feet, terrain parks, and four-season activities, is a member of the Boyne Resorts family of resorts and attractions.

Future expansion plans include a new learning area with two surface lifts and facilities for visitors learning to ski and snowboard.